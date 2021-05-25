On eve of farmers' proposed black-day protest, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh against violation of COVID appropriate behaviour by agitating protestors at different sites.

Chief Secretaries of three states have been directed, through notices, to submit action reports taken regarding the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 infection at the protest sites of the farmers. The report is to be submitted within four weeks.

"The NHRC, India has taken cognizance of a complainant that the mass gatherings of protesting farmers, flouting COVID appropriate behaviour, are against the very rules and norms laid down by the Central Government and the advisory of the Commission itself as safeguards against the pandemic. Allegedly, the situation is likely to worsen day by day due to the increased inflow of the farmers at the sites of protests: they are not only putting their lives at risk but also posing a risk, as the potential carriers of the virus, to the others in the rural areas", states official communiqué of NHRC.

Agitating farmers announce to observe May 26 as Black Day

Agitating against three farm laws, the Samyukt Kissan Morcha has already announced to observe May 26 as 'Black Day' to mark six months of their protest. Morcha has announced to hold protests at various places on May 26. In response to Morcha's call, large numbers of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have started a march towards Delhi violating lockdown and COVID restrictions.

Opposition parties extend support to May 26 protest

Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP, and DMK have extended their support to a countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister H D Devegowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, M K Stalin, and Hemant Soren said the Centre must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with farmer leaders and repeal the three farm laws.

Other signatories to the joint statement include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (JKPA) and Akhilesh Yadav (SP) besides Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI), and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

Complainant seeks intervention of NHRC

The complainant has stated that more than 300 farmers have died during the ongoing protests due to several reasons including COVID infections. The cases of black fungus etc are also rising. He has sought the intervention of the NHRC apprehending that the situation may become more worrisome as the farmers, in large numbers, are planning for observing May, 26 as 'Black Day'.