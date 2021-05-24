After detection of four cases including deaths of two patients during the last three days, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus an epidemic under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Ironically, the anti-fungal drug is neither available in government hospitals across J&K nor in the market. Authorities have placed an order for Amphotericin-B after detection of cases.

The notification came a day after the Union Government has asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to declare Black Fungus as an epidemic under the EDA within the pandemic.

According to the notification issued by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo "All the Government and private health facilities, Medical Colleges are required to follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of Mucormycosis, issued by the MoHFW (Gol)/ ICMR/ Government of Jammu and Kashmir as amended from time to time and make it mandatory for all these facilities to report suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department through District Level Chief Officers and Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP)."

"No person/ institution or organization will spread any Information or material for the management of Mucormycosis without prior permission from Director Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir," the notification reads.

Anti-fungal drug not available in J&K



Amphotericin-B is an anti-fungal drug that is used in the treatment of a rare infection called Mucormycosis, or Black Fungus. This drug is neither available in government hospitals nor in the market.

Quoting Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director of the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, some local newspapers reported that Amphotericin-B is not available in government hospitals. Dr. Sharma, however, said that an order for 500 vials has been placed and hopeful the drug will reach J&K very soon.

Rakesh Gupta, president of Jammu Pharmaceutical Association, Rakesh Gupta has also confirmed that anti-fungal drug is not available in the market.

One more Black Fungus suspect succumbs



After one confirm death of the Black Fungus patient in Government Medical College Jammu, one more suspect of this disease was reportedly died at Medical College Kathua on late Sunday evening. Authorities of Kathua Medical College are waiting for the reports of the test to officially confirm death due to Black Fungus.

Earlier on Friday, a 40-year old patient with confirmed Black Fungus infection died in GMC Jammu.

Another suspected patient is being treated at the government dental college in Srinagar while doctors have confirmed that a black fungus patient was successfully treated in November 2020 by the doctors at the dental college.