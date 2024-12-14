Even after several decades Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses of the country. From doing a commercial blockbuster like Singham Again to showing her acting skills in a slow burner like The Buckingham Murders; Kareena has her kitty full. From being the face of the most exotic and luxurious brands to being a simple mommy to her two kids at home; Bebo has been slaying every role.

Kareena's post

Kareena recently shared pictures from a photoshoot for Bvlgari's 'Aeterna' high jewellery collection. And the pictures are as timeless as the actress. "Here to witness a legacy of magnificence unfold as a Friend of the Maison. Celebrating the 140th Anniversary of eternity and timeless beauty with Bvlgari's 'Aeterna' high jewellery collection. A breathtaking tribute to heritage, craftsmanship and the eternal city of Rome," the Begum of Pataudi wrote.

Social media in awe

"That eternal face card of Bollywood, always iconic and unmatched!" a social media user wrote. "Love your look's day by day you more impressive beautiful keep going Bebo," another social media user commented. "No one can beat this beauty!!! The only one queen in whole world wide," a fan opined. "Her aura is unmatchable," another fan commented.

"Kareena is ageing but beautifully," read a comment. "Ageing suits her," another comment read. "Stunning", "Beautiful", "Ravishing" were some more comments used for her. From projects with commercial success to films that shout critical acclaim, Kareena has never restricted herself to one genre.

"Straddling both the worlds and having the power to do that is something that I wear proudly on my chest. Doing different parts, whether it's the dark ones that I've done previously, or now Jaane Jaan or The Buckingham Murders, keeps me at peace with the artiste that's inside me. And I'll keep doing the big blockbusters because that is also a part of my DNA," she had said in an interview with Forbes.