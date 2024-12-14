The whole Kapoor clan came together for celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Several big Bollywood names joined the grand celebration held in honour and memory of Raj Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the first ones to arrive. The two made a spectacular entry at the red carpet, walking hand-in-hand.

Alia Bhatt's pristine white saree and Ranbir Kapoor's dapper bandhgala look stole the show. The two were seen welcoming guests and looking after the hosting duties. Kareena Kapoor Khan was the next one to arrive with husband Saif Ali Khan. Bebo looked absolutely regal in her Anarkali suit while Saif made sure to turn heads with his royal avatar in a black bandhgala.

Karisma Kapoor was seen arriving with mother Babita. Lolo's white saree and peal accessories gave her a very vintage but classic look. Rekha too arrived in her trademark beige and golden kanjeevaram saree. The veteran actress got emotional seeing Raj Kapoor's poster and bowed her head as a sign of respect. Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan both arrived looking sharp in their suits.

Neetu Kapoor was joined by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, while Aadar Jain was joined by fiancée Alekha Advani. Shweta Bachchan also arrived for the event with son Agastya Nanda. Jackky Bhagnani also marked his presence at the event. Mahesh Bhatt and Randhir Kapoor also came to pay their respect to the legendary actor.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sharvari Wagh, Tiger Shroff, Retiesh Deshmukh, Genelia were some more celebs spotted at the do. The whole Kapoor clan had gone to meet PM Narendra Modi a few days back to invite him to be a part of the celebrations. Several videos and pictures of the meeting surfaced on social media garnering varied reactions.