Kareena Kapoor has revealed that she was scared of informing Aamir Khan about being pregnant with her second child during Laal Singh Chadha shoot. She added how it was COVID and everyone had been home when she got pregnant, though they had shot major portions of the film. Kareena said she asked him to replace her with some other actress.

Kareena on being pregnant during Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Kareena recalled how the pandemic was there and she got pregnant in between. Everyone was at home, and Bebo had shot for close to 60% of the film. However, it was Saif Ali Khan who told her to tell Aamir about it.

"We had Covid (while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha), and then I got pregnant in Covid. And I was like, 'Oh my god! We're in the middle of this movie and I have to call up Aamir and tell him that it's Covid. We're 50-60% into the movie and I'm pregnant.'" Bebo told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And Saif looked at me and said, 'I think it's Aamir, and you should tell him. We're stuck in this situation that we don't even know when this lockdown is going to open, what's going to happen. You don't even have to say it's a mistake. Things happen; we've been home for a year and a half. Don't be scared; just pick up the phone.' Because I didn't know how he's going to take it because it's in the middle (of the shoot)," Kareena recalled.

However, contrary to what she thought, Aamir Khan was happy with the news. He added that he would wait till Kareena is ready to be back onboard.