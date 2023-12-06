It's a triple celebration at Deol's household professional. Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 was a massive hit at the box office. Bobby Deol's less screen presence yet substantial screen time in Animal which was released with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has been garnering appreciation by fans and critics alike. While Dharmendra's cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was also a blockbuster. This makes the Deol family beam with happiness and pride.

Was Sunny Deol Roaming 'Drunk' On Mumbai Streets?

However, amid celebrations galore. A video of Sunny Deol wandering on the streets of Mumbai's Juhu area went viral.

The claim

Video of Sunny Deol in an inebriated state at the Juhu Circle in Mumbai goes viral Netizens were quick to assume and concluded that the actor was drunk.

Several Instagram pages claimed that the actor was drunk as he was unable to hold himself and walking right in the middle of the road.

The truth

As per media reports and social media uproar. Sunny Deol was not drunk at all. The actor was captured shooting for an upcoming film called Safar, directed by Shashank Udrapurkar.

As soon as the video went viral, Sunny Deol took to his social media account and put the rumours to rest by sharing a video of him shooting for the Safar, he wrote: "Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak..." (The journey of rumours ends here).

A couple of fan pages even tweeted that the video was shared to mislead the public and spread hate against Sunny.

Haters are spreading fake news regarding this video that Sunny paji spotted drinker at juhu .@iamsunnydeol is shooting #Safar directed by shashank udrapurkar ❤️❤️❤️.#SunnyDeol #Film #New pic.twitter.com/RtPDKJH8p4 — #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #Dharam#Animal (@LegendDeols) December 6, 2023

Sunny Deol was not a 'drinker'

For the unversed, a few months ago, Sunny had shared in one of his interviews that he was not a "drinker", and that he cannot fathom how people like and tolerate alcohol.

He had revealed that he first tried alcohol when he visited England many years ago "to fit into the English society", but he did not like it. "It is bitter, has a foul smell and gives you a headache," he had said.

Work Front

After the stupendous success of Sunny's Gadar 2, the actor will be next seen in Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan.