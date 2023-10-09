Bollywood star Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. The actor's film has already created a storm at the box office and minted over Rs 1000 crores. After the thundering response at the box office, Sunny Deol and Amesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is now streaming on Zee 5.

The actor's son Rajveer Deol also made his debut in Bollywood with the film Dono.

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol spills the beans on nepotism, why he doesn't understand the concept and more.

Sunny Deol opens up about what he feels about nepotism

Speaking to Lallantop, the actor said, "People keep talking about nepotism and I used to think what is this even? Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. (I later thought that if a father will not support his child, then who will he support? I don't understand this. It can be in any field). Be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child's life comfortable."

He added, "This word (nepotism) is mostly used by those – who are not at fault also -- but are frustrated about not finding success in anything. So, they use this word to vent their frustration. Jab ke iss shabd ka koi matlab nahi hai (there is no meaning to this word). My father made his own identity. Whatever I am today and whatever Bobby and Abhay are, it's because of our own identity. Of course, now I do know what it means to be a father and how my father felt. What are a father's fears and pains, but his (Rajveer) journey is his own."

The nepotism debate began when the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan slammed the filmmaker and said he is the flagbearer of nepotism as he launched already privileged star kids.