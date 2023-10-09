Bollywood's one of the fittest Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ganpat which stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is busy promoting his films. After receiving rave reviews for the teaser, the makers dropped the trailer of the Ganapat.

Tiger garners a huge fan following and is often surrounded by fans whenever he steps out. Recently the actor was snapped at the Delhi airport where fans rushed towards him to click a selfie. What happened next will shock you.

Tiger's bodyguard pushes fans as they come close to the actor to take a selfie

Amid travelling and promotions of the film, a video of Tiger and Kriti walking towards their car at Delhi airport surfaced on social media.

The clip shows, Tiger and Kriti at the Delhi airport with their team and soon fans of Tiger tried to go near him to click a selfie with the star, his bodyguard pushes his fans. The clip further shows, that a fan was near him and was about to click a selfie but Tiger's bodyguard manhandled the actor's fan and pushed him. Tiger didn't react as he was busy walking and had earphones plugged in.

Netizens slammed the actor for being ruthless and rude and not caring for his ardent fans

A user wrote, "What the hell pta nhi log inke peeche kyu jaate h apni bezzati krwane" (Why do people go behind them).

"And now he will dance and request people to watch his film", mentioned a social media user slamming Tiger.

Tiger and Kriti Sanon promotions for Ganapat

During the debut match of India with Australia which was held on Sunday, Ganpat stars Kriti and Tiger visited the Star Sports studio during the pre-match show this afternoon to promote their upcoming movie.

Irfan Pathan was one of the experts present in the studio for the coverage of the match.

The duo taught the cricketing legend a few hook steps from their film.

About Ganapat

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is a visual spectacle, and has high-octane action sequences with romantic moments.