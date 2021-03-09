Even though medical experts are yet to find any significant evidence that substantiates the existence of life after death, spiritualists quoting religious textbooks strongly assure that a human soul will reboot in another realm after death. To prove this afterlife theory, spiritualists often cite the examples of near-death survivors who have reached the verge of death and came back to real life. One such near-death experience (NDE) testimonial has now gone viral on the internet, and the mindblowing experience shared by a woman named Kristin has made many believe that life after death could be real.

Kristin's unusual near-death experience

Kristin, on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, claimed that she reached the mouth of death due to life-threatening pneumonia 21 years ago, when she was only 14-years-old. Kristin, in her testimonial, claimed that she went out of her body, and felt a sense of ultimate weightlessness.

"I was lying down in my bed and in my room. I felt very sluggish from bronchitis and was very apathetic. I can still remember looking at the ceiling when I felt a state of weightlessness. Then everything around me became very luminously bright and a warm light pervaded everything. I saw a brightly shining circle whose edges dissolved into soft, yellowish-red colors," wrote Kristin on the NDERF website.

During these mind-blowing moments, Kristin saw her physical body lying intact on the bed. The NDE survivor also claimed to have heard a heavenly voice that asked her whether she wanted to go back to the physical world or to enter the eternal journey. However, Kristin decided to stay alive, and she returned to her body.

The truth behind near-death experience

Even though spiritualists consider near-death experience as concrete proof of life after death, medical experts have a different version to tell. According to medical experts, the human body will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening moments, and during these times, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.