The phenomenon of death has been perplexing human minds for ages. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, spiritualists and religious believers strongly believe that life after death is real, and they claim that a human soul will exist forever even after leaving the physical body. However, medical experts argue that death will happen when the brain stops functioning.

Amid all these arguments, a testimonial shared by a near-death experience (NDE) survivor has now gone viral on online spaces.

The spectacular NDE experience was shared by a man named Terrence, and he shared this testimonial after 57 years when he briefly encountered death at the age of 15.

While traveling in the night on his bicycle at around 08.00 p.m, he was struck by a car, and Terrence briefly reached the mouth of death for some time.

Terrence says that he clearly left outside his body, and added that he could see what was happening in the real world.

"While I was out of my body, I felt no physical pain. I felt comfort and a certain peace. In an instant, I suppose I had accepted my death. I heard a communication that was not an audible voice. I was told that I must return, because 'It is not your time'! I resisted, arguing that I didn't want to return to that sad-looking body," wrote Terrence on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website.

He added: "My insulated, blue nylon jacket was melted in the back and I had been knocked out of my shoes. Again the communication let me know that 'It is not your time'! Instantly, I was in the physical world and was being gently lifted onto a gurney."

The experience shared by Terrence has now made several people believe that life after death could be real.

On the other hand, medical experts believe that these visual hallucinations are the result of a survival trick adopted by the brain when it faces a lack of oxygen supply.

However, there are some medical experts who believe in life after death. A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.