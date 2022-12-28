Humans have been trying to unravel the mysteries surrounding death since the day the species achieved consciousness. According to medical experts, human life ends when the brain stops functioning. However, spiritualists strongly argue that a human soul will continue its journey in another realm after a person take his last breath.

Adding up the heat to this theory, a man named Doug has shared his near-death experience testimonial which has made many people believe that life after death could be real.

The unusual near-death experience

In his testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website, Doug claimed that he reached the verge of death due to a traumatic injury on his head.

"My brother says he saw me stand straight up and then become stiff like a board and fall directly backward onto the concrete floor. He also said that blood started to pool at the back of my head near the impact although I don't remember any of that," said Doug.

He added: "Suddenly I was in an ethereal space, floating without my body. I remember being hyper-aware of everything around me and I could see my body on the floor with my brother and our friend shaking me and yelling at me to wake up!"

Doug claimed that he felt the presence of God during these dying moments, and made it clear that he felt more consciousness and alertness at that time.

He also added that his senses were more vivid while being on the verge of death.

"I cannot say if I was communicating with God or something else but I could feel the presence of what I can only describe as God from the moment I transmuted into this form and space. I felt a tug back toward my body and felt myself going through a dark tunnel that ended with my eyes opening slowly and hearing my brother and our friend yelling my name," he wrote on the NDERF website.

Afterlife mystery continues

Even though spiritualists consider these experiences a strong sign of life after death, medical experts believe that people used to face a shortage of oxygen during dying moments, and at these times, the human brain will use a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

However, there are some medical experts who believe in life after death. A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.