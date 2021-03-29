Ever since the day humans achieved conscience, we are trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding death. Even though medical experts consider death as the ultimate end of human life, spiritualists argue that a human being will continue its journey in a different realm after the last breath. And now, former Google executive Mo Gawdat has shared his mindblowing near-death experience (NDE) moments in his new book named 'Solve For Happy'.

Explaining life after death using Einstein's theory of relativity

In his book, Gawdat used scientific models, including Einstein's theory of relativity to explain the possibility of life after death. Gawdat believes that life, as we know it, does not "abide by the rules and principles of the physical world it observed into existence."

"The physical self is an illusion, life is not the body that is subject to the limitations of spacetime," added Gawdat.

Gawdat shares near-death experience testimonial

Gawdat, in his book, suggested that his own near-death experience is giving a hope that life after death could be real.

"Simply put, these are cases of people who experience death and came back, most tell a very positive story. I personally experience the wonderful ride of a near-death experience when a minor operation went wrong. I saw that light rushed through a tunnel and found the calmness and peace so common in near-death experiences. To tell you the truth, it was fabulous. It was so much fun, that I wouldn't mind going for another ride," wrote Gawdat in his book, Express.co.uk reports.

A few weeks back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had also suggested that human life is not confined to the physical body. In an interview given to the Observer, Greyson suggested that human life might be having a non-physical part and he also added that NDEs have changed the lives of several individuals worldwide.

"I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," added Greyson.