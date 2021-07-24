The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans for years. Even though medical experts consider death as the end of human life, spiritualists strongly argue that the eternal journey of a human begins after taking the last breath. According to these spiritualists, a human being will reach a different realm after death, and his afterlife journey will be dependent on the deeds he performed during his moments on earth. To substantiate their views on the afterlife, these spiritualists often put forward the testimonials shared by near-death experience (NDE) survivors. And now, one such NDE testimonial shared by a man who goes by the name Wallace has gone viral on online spaces.

Wallace shares beautiful afterlife moments

Wallace revealed that his near-death experience happened due to complications during a cardiological procedure. The NDE victim claimed that his moments during the time of clinical death were entirely pleasant. He made it clear that his consciousness and alertness were at the highest level while being on the verge of death.

"The Cardiologist was trying to move a stent that didn't need to be moved whereby he punctured my heart. I don't remember much else on earth until I start to wake up in the ICU. The doctors told my family that they would know in twenty-four hours if I live or die. I do, however, remember what happened when I was out of my body. I saw people dressed in white. I was in a peaceful place and surrounded by green grass with beautiful flowers. To go further, I would need to go through a gate. While I waited, the person at the gate came back and said it was my time to go back. But I know if a family member who had passed away and brought me past the gate that I wasn't coming back," wrote Wallace on the NDERF website.

The mystery of life after death

The testimonial shared by Wallace has gone viral, and it has made several netizens believe that there could be a life after death. However, medical experts have dismissed these views, and they claim that human life ends forever when the brain dies.

According to these medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening moments. During this time, the human brain will adopt a survival trick which is ultimately resulting in these visual hallucinations.

However, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia believes that humans might have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.