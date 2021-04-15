Despite the lack of scientific evidence, spiritualists strongly believe that life after death is real. To substantiate this theory, they often put forward quotes from religious textbooks, and near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people. And now, one such near-death experience testimonial has gone viral on online spaces. In the NDE testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, a woman named Rebekah claimed to have seen mysterious shadow figures.

Mysterious near-death experience

Rebekah reached the mouth of death when she was drowned. While being temporarily dead for some time, she apparently saw genderless shadowy figures. These genderless beings asked Rebekah whether she wanted to stay in the otherworldly realm or return back to the physical world.

"Then suddenly I was somewhere else. I saw the most beautiful colors like a swirling rainbow tunnel. It was so bright. I saw shadowy figures like angels. I heard a voice. It was all around me. I do not know if it was male or female. It said, 'you have a choice, you can continue on or go back.' I thought for a moment then I thought, 'I want to grow up and my parents would miss me.' The sense of peace and tranquillity was overwhelming but I chose to go back," wrote Rebekah on the NDERF website.

Afterlife real or not?

The testimonial shared by Rebekah has already gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that afterlife is real. According to these believers, human beings will continue their journey in a different realm after death.

Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia also believes that the life of human beings is not confined to the physical body.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.