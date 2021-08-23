The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans since the day the species gained consciousness. Citing religious textbooks, several spiritualists strongly argue that human life is not confined to the physical world. According to these people, a human being will continue its journey after death in a different realm. To substantiate this afterlife theory, spiritualists often cite the near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people who have apparently reached the mouth of death.

The unusual experience shared by Daniel

The unusual near-death experience testimonial by Daniel is now available on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. In the testimonial, Daniel claimed to have reached the verge of death due to extreme sickness.

During these final moments, Daniel had visions of an afterlife which he described ''entirely pleasant.'' The NDE victim also made it clear that he clearly left the body and existed outside during these moments.

As Daniel allegedly reached a different realm, he saw his deceased wife where grasses were swaying in the wind.

"I was in a tunnel probably 30 feet in diameter. I floated for about 5 to 10 seconds. There was a light at the end of the tunnel maybe the size of a quarter. Then I was sucked to the light in an instant and came out the other side. It was such a beautiful place. I was in a meadow with green grass about 6 to 8 inches tall. The grass was swaying in the wind. Off to my left was a high hill with a creek running down from it. I noticed six or seven figures standing on the other side of the creek. They were wearing blue robes. Then my wife appeared and came over to the edge of the creek. She spoke, 'Danny you have to go back. It's not your time.' I was instantly sucked back into my body. I was also no longer sick," wrote Daniel on the NDERF website.

Afterlife real or not?

The testimonial shared by Daniel has now gone viral on the internet, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real. However, medical experts have a different opinion regarding the phenomenon witnessed by near-death experience victims. According to medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply during life-threatening events, and during these moments, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

A few months back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had also suggested that human life may not be confined to physical existence. He also claimed that near-death experiences have brought about surprising changes in the lives of individuals.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.