What happens after death? This is a question humans have been trying to answer since the species achieved consciousness. Even though medical experts consider death as the end of human life, spiritualists have a different opinion. According to spiritualists, humans will actually begin their eternal journey after taking their last breath.

To substantiate these views, spiritualists often cite near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people from different parts of the globe. And now, one such testimonial has gone viral on the online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

Unusual NDE of Robine

This near-death experience testimonial is shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) by a woman named Robine. In the testimonial, the NDE victim claimed that she felt as light as a feather as she was on the verge of death.

Robine reached the final moments following a heart attack, which she calls one of the most pleasant experiences in her life.

"I feel light as a feather. I see the room where I am but from the ceiling. This is where I feel a feeling of inner peace, well-being that is rather difficult to describe, there is a lot of love all around me, a very pleasant feeling. Then I feel like a presence with me, accompanying me on this journey. It is white and sweet. I feel like I'm walking on a cloud," wrote Robine on the NDERF website.

Is life after death real?

The NDE testimonial shared by Robine has now gone viral on online spaces. After reading the testimonial, several netizens claim that humans will continue their journey in another realm after death.

However, medical experts have dismissed these afterlife claims. According to medical experts, the weird visual hallucinations during life-threatening moments are due to the oxygen shortage faced by the brain.