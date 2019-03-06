Amazon Prime is slowly making its presence felt in Sandalwood by acquiring big movies. After Rocking Star Yash's KGF, it has now bagged the rights of Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana.

Sources say that Amazon Prime stuck the deal even before the release for a big amount, but the makers of Yajamana are tight-lipped about the amount paid for the digital rights.

Apart from KGF and Yajamana, Amazon Prime, in its library, has the movies like Golden Star Ganesh's Orange, Diganth's Katheyondu Shuruvgide, Humble Politician Nograj, Sankashta Kara Ganapathi and yet-to-be-released Avane Srimannarayana, which stars Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the leads.

Until recently, theatrical ticket sales and satellite rights were the only source of revenue for the producers. With the rise of digital platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, the filmmakers have got yet another platform to generate money.

As per a report published by The Economic Times in 2018, the Indian over-the-top (OTT) market has the potential to reach $5 billion marks by 2023. While there is a good demand for the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu content, the marker for Kannada content is at a nascent stage.

Coming back to Yajamana, the Darshan-starrer, which was released on Friday, 1 March, has got a flying start at the box office. Released in over 300 screens, the Kannada film, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, is about an ordinary man taking on a powerful corporate oil conglomerate.

After releasing across the country, Yajamana will see the light of the day in the US and Canada this weekend.