Love Island's Caroline Flack seems to be enjoying her single life to the fullest. Prince Harry's ex was spotted leaving Babington house after spending two nights there with 31- year- old rugby bad boy, Danny Cipriani.

Before leaving the house, Danny could be spotted bidding a goodbye kiss to Caroline. The couple apparently were spending a romantic getaway for two days and things were pretty spicy between the two. This recent outing comes after Danny spent weeks wooing her via texts. "Danny is infatuated," a source told to The Sun.

The couple booked the Babington house, Somerset, where apparently Caroline is a regular. Other people who were there at the same spot too, could not help but notice how intimate the couple was getting in public, "Danny couldn't keep his hands off her. He's obviously very into her, and to be fair they make a great- looking couple," the source further added.

The couple got intimate quickly and keeping his reputation of being a lothario, Carolyn and Danny were quickly over each other. "If anything it looked as though she was calling the shots and he was a bit infatuated. But they were around for a few days so things are obviously going pretty well," the source added.

The pair stayed at the same room where Carolyn always stays, they even enjoyed a Cuban- themed evening at the venue. Before leaving the spot, Danny was spotted leaning in through the driver's window and kiss Caroline.

Another source told the Sun that Danny definitely has a thing for her. "It's nothing too serious at this stage, but they had a great couple of days," the source clarified. Both have been single for quite some time and both have been seeing other people in the past few days a lot.

While, Caroline was spotted with his personal trainer, Bradley Simmonds earlier this year and with Strictly pro AJ Pritchard at the National Television Awards in January. Caroline's last serious relationship was when she was engaged to Andrew Brady but, the couple separated last year. She has also dated Prince Harry for a brief period in 2009.

Even Danny has a string of famous exes including Kelly Brook, Katie Price, actress Lindsay Lohan and TV sports host Kirsty Gallacher. He is involved in a drunk and brawl case and cheating accusations.