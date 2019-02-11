Caroline Flack was recently spotted on the streets of London with her new fling - Bradley. She looked pretty ravishing in a leopard print mini dress, teamed up with a tan overcoat.

Bradley looked dapper, wearing a grey double-breasted jacket and white zip-up jumper, pairing that with a pair of black jeans.

The couple looked pretty happy and comfortable as they walked down the streets of London. Bradley is the latest man to have Caroline's attention. She was earlier getting close to Strictly's AJ Pritchard, 24.

A source revealed to The Sun that the two were occasionally flirting with each other during their training sessions. "Bradley's really handsome, and even though they're not dating, there's a flirtation there. And who wouldn't fancy Caroline?" the insider added.

The insider described how Caroline is not up for a serious relationship right now but has always preferred male attention. After all, who wouldn't like "someone so hot."

Bradley is quite a popular trainer among celebrities. He has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and surprise, Caroline is not one of them.

A source told MailOnline: "They are training together most days and there is definitely some friendly flirting going on! Caroline's just in a really good place at the moment."

As was mentioned before, this is not the first time that Caroline has hooked up with anyone younger than her. A few weeks back, she was caught getting cosy with Strictly Dancing pro - AJ.

The duo was rumoured to be getting pretty intimate at the National Television Awards after-party in London's The O2.