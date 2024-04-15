The screening of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was a starry affair. From Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Shabana Azmi to Priyamani and Mannara Chopra; many celebs marked their presence at the screening. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, had been in the making for the last several years and finally saw the light of day this month.

What went down at the screening?

While the Boney Kapoor produced film has received thumbs up from critics and the audience, his gesture at the screening hasn't gone down well with many. A video of Boney Kapoor posing with Priyamani has got everyone slamming late Sridevi's husband for inappropriate touch. Boney and the Family Man actress posed together and many felt Boney was making her uncomfortable.

Reactions

"Daughters should teach him how to behave," wrote a user. "The gurl seriously looks so uncomfortable," another user commented. "She is looking so uncomfortable..and that old man is not understanding that," read a comment. "Stop touching women .. clearly it's embarrassing," another person commented.

"Look at the way gajraj sir is standing, so much respect n creating a boundary with his body language, n Boney Kapoor ko dekho hadd hai," a social media user wrote. "what is wrong with this old man," another commented. "It should become mandatory that no one can touch people at events. This is ridiculous," a social media user opined. "She looks uncomfortable...hope she won't be crying abuse in the future. These old men can't keep their hands to themselves," was one more of the comments.

This is not the first time when Boney Kapoor is being accused of inappropriately touching an actress. At an event, a few years back, he was also accused of touching Urvashi Rautela inappropriately. The actress had then issued a statement and said that the accusations made were baseless.