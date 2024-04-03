That Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor don't see eye-to-eye is one of the worst kept secrets of the industry. It was Arjun's affair with Salman's bhabhi – Malaika Arora – that led to their fall out. Salman, who had groomed and helped in the launch of Boney Kapoor's son as an actor, has not yet managed to forgive the Kapoor lad.

Boney on Salman influencing Arjun

Ever now and then, at events and other functions; Salman is seen ignoring Arjun when they are under the same roof. Boney Kapoor has once again spoken about their fall out. Boney revealed that it was Salman who saw that Arjun wanted to be an actor and then groomed him. "I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife) but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor," he told Showsha.

Boney further added that Salman called him up one day to say that Arjun Kapoor wants to be an actor and he has it in him. Boney also revealed that from then on, Khan took it upon himself to see that Kapoor becomes an actor. He also said that it was the Tiger 3 actor who made Arjun lose weight and influenced him.

The fall-out

"He made his lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned. Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman," he added. Talking about his own equation with Salman, Boney said that he has always loved him.

"(Their fall out) has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big hearted, warm hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him," he concluded.