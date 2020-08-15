The whole nation went into a state of euphoria when the Nawab of Pataudi and the Begum of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor revealed the new addition to their family. Since there's almost no one who doesn't stop and take a good look at any of Taimur's latest picture that comes out, the news of another adorable child just makes us really happy amid these gloomy times.

As the speculations and questions over Kareena's second pregnancy was gaining momentum, the couple decided to break the good news to the world. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," was the official statement released by the power couple.

Amid all this, an old video of Kareena Kapoor where she is seen with Amrita Arora and being interviewed by Komal Nahta has been going viral. In this 2018 interview, on being asked about a second child, Kareena Kapoor had said that they will plan it 'after two years'. Kareena had further said, "Pregnancy is a physiological milestone, don't confuse it with a sickness- and surely don't let the people around you, including your doctor, treat it like one." While one would have thought this was just a passing statement, Kareena's pregnancy announcement reveals how serious and well-planned their family affairs are.

Kareena was accompanied by best friend Amrita Arora on the show and Arora then jokingly said, "I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, please let me know because I'll just leave the country."

Soon after the news broke out, Randhir Kapoor told ETimes, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company." However, he later clarified that he was told about Kareena's pregnancy a few days back and she is due sometime in March next year.