After three back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu province during the last 72 hours, former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah advocated dialogue with Pakistan to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference president asserted that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will persist unless India engages in dialogue with Pakistan to find a lasting solution to the ongoing conflicts.

Abdullah emphasized that terrorism cannot be eradicated without an understanding between India and Pakistan. He lamented the loss of innocent lives due to ongoing violence.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent statements, Abdullah highlighted the importance of dialogue as the only way forward. Jaishankar had pledged efforts to address cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and resolve issues along India's borders. Abdullah expressed hope that both countries would continue their dialogue to find a solution.

The tragic impact of violence extends beyond Jammu and Kashmir, affecting innocent people across the nation. Abdullah urged a collective realization that the time has come to put an end to this cycle of tragedy.

Farooq condemns recent terror attacks

While condemning recent terror attacks in Jammu province, Dr Farooq Abdullah asserted that despite a favorable security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism persists due to the porous border with Pakistan.

He expressed regret over the violence against innocent civilians. He called for condemnation of such acts and urged the people of J-K to prepare for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.

Jammu witnesses three back-to-back terror attacks

Jammu region witnessed three back-to-back terror attacks during the last three days.

On Sunday, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge in Reasi, resulting in nine fatalities of devotees and 41 injuries.

Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint security forces checkpost in Doda, injuring six personnel.

In another incident late on Tuesday, security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist in Kathua district. The overnight encounter concluded with the elimination of both the terrorists on Wednesday, but a CRPF jawan lost his life during the operation.

BJP lambasts Farooq for supporting dialogue with Pak

Meanwhile, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina lambasted Dr Farooq Abdullah for advocating dialogue with Pakistan. He regretted that instead of condemning Pakistan for pushing terrorists into this part of the country, the National Conference leader is advocating for dialogue with sponsors of terrorism.

Raina advised the National Conference leader to top advocating for Pakistan which had bled Jammu and Kashmir and brought destruction to the region by training, arming, and pushing terrorists into this side to kill innocent citizens. "Instead of condemning Pakistan, showing it the mirror and exposing its black face to the world, he is advocating dialogue which is highly regrettable," Raina said.

Cop injured as terrorists attack police party in Doda

Meanwhile, terrorists attacked a police party at Kota Top in Khrangal Panchayat of J&K's Bhallessa in Doda district. Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police Farooq Ahmed is reported injured in the terror attack.

Reports said that on specific input, a joint team of Police and the army's 4RR launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

During the initial exchange of fire, one SOG personnel received a bullet wound, he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.