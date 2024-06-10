Massive protests erupted in the Hirnagar area of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after the body of a chemist was found with his throat slit in the fields of Bhaiya village.

Demanding a probe into the incident, locals alleged the deceased chemist Amarjeet Sharma was killed by Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfits who have been involved in drug trafficking and bovine smuggling.

Shouting slogans against the administration for, as they alleged, adopting the causal approach in solving this suspected terror attack, hundreds of people, carrying Amarjeet Sharma's body, blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway and the nearby railway track in the nearby Hiranagar area around this morning.

Early today in Bhaiya village, #Kathua a person's throat was slit while on morning walk.

He had no quarrel with anyone. Locals are suggesting a terror angle as this is old crossing route to #Basantgarh, #Doda & then to #Kashmir.

JKP & @NIA_India must investigate.

Before the situation took an ugly turn, senior police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators, which included a large number of women and youth.

The protesters dispersed within two hours on the assurance of police and civil officers that a case had been registered and further investigation was underway to bring the culprits to book.

With a slit throat, Amarjeet's body found in fields

According to reports, Amarjeet's body with slit throat was found in the nearby fields in village Bhaiya of Kathua district.

According to the reports, as routine, Amarjeet Sharma reached home on Sunday evening after closing his medicine shop in village Mela.

After this, he went toward his cowshed for a walk at night. After some time, when the family tried to contact him, they did not reply. When the worried family reached nearby fields, they found his mobile phone lying in the bushes.

When family members started the search, they were shocked to find the blood-soaked body of Amarjeet Sharma with a slit throat. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

On getting information about the case, the villagers also reached the hospital. People expressed strong anger over this. After this, the protest started once again in the morning.

The protesters say that such an incident has never happened in their village before. Strict action should be taken against the people involved in this murder. They should also be given the death penalty.

As the village is situated near the Indo-Pak border, villagers suspected that terrorists were involved in the killing of Amarnjeet Singh.

On getting information about the case, Congress leader and former minister Chaudhary Lal Singh also reached the victim's house from Kathua. He expressed condolences to the family. Lal Singh said that those involved in the murder should be caught as soon as possible and the family should be given justice.