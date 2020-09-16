Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Nagendra aka Nagababu Konidela revealed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He said that he would donate plasma after his recovery.

Nagababu took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to announce the news about his testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "An infection doesn't always have to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help fellow beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor. #Covid warrior #plasmadonor (sic)."

Nagababu has played a variety of characters in over 200 Telugu films. He has also appeared on some hit TV shows. He has amassed a large number of fans for himself through his performances. Many of his fans, friends and celebs were sad to hear about his health and they wished him speady recovery.

In reply to his post, director Maruthi, wrote, "Get well soon Nagababu garu." SKN tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir Bouquet." Responding to both, Naga Babu Konidela thanked them for their wishes. The senior actor replied to them, "Thanks For your Love & Concern."

