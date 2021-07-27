For the first-time after the eruption of terrorism in Kashmir Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a bloody gang war between two local gangs in which one alleged gangster was shot dead by the rival group in a typical Bollywood style.

The incident took place this morning at the Bulbul Lanker area of Nawa Kadal area in Srinagar city. The slain "gangster", Meeran Ali Pathan, was reportedly a member of the '16 Gujjar Gang' active in the capital city.

According to reports in the local media, "A youth who was critically injured in a firing incident in NawaKadal area of Srinagar succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. Media reports quoting official sources said that firing was an act of "gang war".

"The youth identified as Meeran Ali Pathan was fired upon at around 11:30 a.m. at Bulbul Lanker area of NawaKadal, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," reports said and killing was the result of "gang war" which broke out between two groups.

Police officials tight-lipped

No police officer was ready to speak on this issue. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary disconnected his mobile when asked about the cause of the killing of Mehran Ali. Other officers have also maintained a guarded silence on this issue.

Sources said that the killing of Meeran Ali son of Shabir Ahmad Sheikh of Nawa Kadal was the result of rivalry between two local gangs in the capital city.

"There was rivalry between two local gangs--Downtown Itehad and 16 Gujjar Gang in the area and Meeran was part of Gujjar Gang and he was a known gangster of the area and today morning he was shot at and was later rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, where he succumbed," sources said.

Pathan was a professional bodybuilder, followed by thousands on social media

Meeran Ali Pathan, a professional bodybuilder and gem trainer, was earlier grilled by police in a stabbing case downtown. He was reportedly head of the "16 Gujjar Chattabal"— a "gang" from Srinagar's downtown area.

Pathan has over 10,000 followers on his social media account and was projected as a "social media influencer". Through social media, he had launched a campaign against drug addiction in Kashmir Valley with the slogan "Drug-Free Kashmir".

"Love and loyalty run deeper than blood! Drug-Free Kashmir! Help needy people! Serve Humanity", are the slogans of his campaign.

Gang wars earlier confined only to the Jammu region

Gang wars are not new to Jammu and Kashmir but after the eruption of terrorism, such "wars" were confined only to Jammu city and adjoining localities.

Several gangs of criminals are still active in Jammu city and many dreaded underworld dons have lost their lives in inter-gang rivalries.