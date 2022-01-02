Six months after derogatory "Sulli Deals" site surfaced, a new controversy has emerged with the "Bulli Bai" targeting women of another religion.

"Bulli Bai" popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

Hosting platform Github provided space to "Sulli Deals" and "Bulli Bai" is also created on Github.

"Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistani supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she raised the matter with Mumbai Police and the culprit should be arrested at the earliest.

"I have spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner and DCP Crime Rashmi Karandikar. They will investigate the matter. I have also spoken to DGP Maharashtra for intervention. Hoping those behind such misogynistic and sexist sites will be apprehended," she said.

Mumbai Police said that they were looking into the matter and were taking legal opinion to lodge the case under relevant section of the IPC.

When "Sulli Deal" appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons. However,no arrests were made and the culprits are still at large.

GitHub blocks user

After a woman journalist filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over webpage "Bulli Bai" aimed at demeaning Muslim women, Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that hosting platform Github blocked the user behind the app.

"Bulli Bai", created on Github, popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

Late Saturday night, quoting Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweet, Vaishnaw said: "GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action."

Citing Vaishnaw's response, Chaturvedi said: "Sir, Thank you. With due respect I had shared with you that besides blocking the platform punishing the offenders creating such sites is important.I hope @HMOIndia & @GoI_MeitY will support @MumbaiPolice to find these culprits & make them as well as platforms accountable #BulliDeals."

Quoting a women journalist's tweet, Chaturvedi said earlier on Saturday: "I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored."

"It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning. Happy new year," the journalist had tweeted.

"A complaint has been filed by me with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media."

(With inputs from IANS)