After Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration for Zero did not work well, the director is now reportedly keen to cast Salman Khan for his next movie.

It has been reported that director Aanand L Rai and producer Bhushan Kumar jointly want to have Salman on board for an upcoming film. However, the superstar already has a couple of forthcoming movies, and it is not always easy to convince him for a film.

Aanand L Rai wants to have Salman on board

"Salman's last release was Bharat which was co-funded by Bhushan Kumar, with whom he has a decent past. Though they have had their differences over certain projects, Bhushan is now collaborating with Aanand for all his films, and he too is a part of the next project where they are trying to get Salman to play the lead. Bhushan already has around 13 film releases this year and has a bagful later. Aanand and Salman share a good bond, but Salman is only keen to do films the idea of which he understands without being cajoled into doing it. If it takes a long time to discuss the project, Salman moves away. So Aanand and Bhushan need to make their move quickly," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Salman's upcoming movies

Salman had a special appearance in Zero, but it will be interesting to see if the director manages to get him to play the lead in his next film. Salman will soon be seen in his rowdy avatar in Dabangg 3, followed by another cop film titled Rahde- India's Most Wanted Bhai.