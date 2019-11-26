Actor Randeep Hooda has been part of some really good films till now. This macho actor is all set to work with Salman Khan for the third time, with Radhe, which is being directed by Prabhudheva. Earlier, they worked together for Kick and Sultan. Radhe has Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Talking to a leading news agency, Randeep spoke about how he feels working with Salman and called him a good friend. He said, "I always looked up to him as a superstar not just in way or an actor, but in many other ways. Also, he shared that working with Salman has always been exciting. Sharing screen space with him is what every actor wants to do at least once in their career. His films themselves are a genre."

Randeep Hooda to work with Imtiaz Ali

Once again, Randeep Hooda is all set to work with Imtiaz Ali, the director with whom he made Highway. They are making Love Aaj Kal together. Talking about Radhe again, the film has former Bigg Boss show winner Gautam Gulati. Recently, Gautam spoke to a television channel, where he said, ""I can't reveal details of my audition, but during the process, I saw Salman sir looking at my look test. Later, he showed me a thumbs up and hugged me." He added, "Salman sir was keen to know how I would be interpreting my character in the film. He also taught me a few things and told me what to do."

Also, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is also lined up for release. So let us see what these films have to offer to its audience.