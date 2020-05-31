Directors like Puri Jagannadh, Harish Shankar, Sampath Nandi and many other celebs are impressed the title poster Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP). They said that it will be another blockbuster in Mahesh Babu's career.

Mahesh Babu, whose father Krishna is celebrating his 77th birthday today, tweeted the title poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is sporting an earring and a cool, long hairdo and the tattoo of the 1 rupee coin on his neck in the poster, which he captioned it with "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata Blockbuster start for another hattrick @ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @MusicThaman."

Mahesh Babu post has received super response as the title poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata registered in 75,200 likes, 29,300 retweets and 7,500 in just 8 hours of its release. The poster has raised bar of the audience's curiosity and expectations from the movie. After seeing the poster, Puri Jagannadh and some other ace directors and celebs have predicted that it will be another blockbuster for the actor.

Here are celebs reactions on Mahesh Babu's SVP title poster:

Puri Jagannadh: I have closely seen your journey since childhood #SarkaruVaariPaata is another milestone in your journey now @ParasuramPetla I wish this becomes a huge blockbuster loved the 1st look and title too @urstrulyMahesh fans will surely have a celebration all the best to entire team

Harish Shankar: This is Just Brilliant...... wishing Super Star @urstrulyMahesh @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman nothing less than a Block Buster!!!!!!

Sampath Nandi: Super @urstrulymahesh garu never fails to make his legendary father and all the fans proud. #SSMB27 #SarkaruVaariPaata first look ATB @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman and team #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru

Gopichandh Malineni: Perfect mass look @urstrulyMahesh ..all the best brother @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus n Bawa @MusicThaman

Gopi Mohan: #SarkaruVaariPaata Excellent Title Best Wishes to Team. Bouquet Written & Directed by @ParasuramPetlaMusic @MusicThaman DOP:PSVinod Editing:Marthand Venkatesh Art :AS Prakash @urstrulyMahesh @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru #HBDSuperStarKrishna

Abhishek Pictures: Waiting for another Blockbuster @urstrulyMahesh congratulations @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus

Director Maruthi: Wow superb glimpse of Superstar @urstrulyMahesh massy look Wishing @ParasuramPetla brother and whole team congratulations in advance @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @GMBents #SarkaruVaariPaata

Devi Sri Prasad: Wowwwww !!! Amaazinggg Dear @urstrulyMahesh sirr !! Lov that 1 RUPEE TATTOO on the NECK ! Killer Wishing a BLOCKBUSTER to d entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata #SSMB27 @ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus & @MusicThaman

Bobby: ఒకటో సారి, రెండో సారి, ముడో సారి.. గెలుపు మీదె అని ప్రకటించడం తధ్యం ! Best wishes for Super Star @urstrulyMahesh garu, my dear brother @ParasuramPetla, @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus & @MusicThaman #SarkaruVaariPaata #SSMB27

Rohith Nara: All the very best to SSMB @urstrulymahesh and My Good friend, Director @Parasurampetla on the launch of #SSMB27 #SarkaruVaariPaata

Vennela Kishore: Star-struck Fire woahhh.. #SarkaruVaariPaata

Anil Ravipudi: #SarkaruVaariPaata...ఈ సారి కూడా గెలుపు తధ్యం...ఒకటో సారి...

Adivi Sesh: FIRE poster. #SarkaruVaariPaata