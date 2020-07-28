Popular south Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who will romance Salman Khan, is said to be considered to play the female lead opposite another Bollywood superstar. a hedge is all set to star with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

With back-to-back hits, Pooja Hegde has become one of the most sought after success down south in a short span of time. She might have starred in just two Bollywood movies like Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4, but she has amassed a huge amount of fan following for herself in north India. When many of them were asking her to come back to Hindi, they got to hear about her role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Taran Adarsh tweeted on February 11, "CONFIRMED... #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali... Directed by Farhad Samji... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... #Eid2021 release."

Months after this announcement, we hear that Pooja Hegde is said to be in talks with the makers of another big-budget Hindi movie featuring another Bollywood superstar. If everything goes as per plans, the actress will play the love interest of Akshay Kumar, which is seen as a South Indian in Bachchan Pandey.

Bachchan Pandey is an action movie, which is written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji, who is also directing the film. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Earlier, it was rumoured that Kriti Sanon was roped in to play the heroine opposite Akshay Kumar. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about casting Pooja Hegde for it.

Pooja Hegde started the year 2020 with bang with her first release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo becoming massive success at the box office. She has got a chance to work with Salman which is a dream of every actress. What is more exciting is that she recently became the first south Indian actress to register 11 million followers on Instagram.

The actress recently posted on Instargam, "11 MILLION! ❤️❤️❤️ Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you'll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself ☺️❤️ #samajavaragamana #buttabomma #millionaire."