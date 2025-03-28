Three children were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house in Ameenpur in Sangareddy district, near Hyderabad, early Friday.

The mother of the children was admitted to a hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

According to police, the woman complained of stomach pain around 3 a.m., and her husband Chennaiah, with the help of neighbours, rushed her to a hospital.

When Chennaiah returned home, he found all three children lying dead. They have been identified as Sai Krishna (12), Madhu Priya (10) and Gautam (8).

Police shifted the bodies of the kids to a local government hospital for autopsy. They registered a case of deaths under suspicious circumstances and took up an investigation.

Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj and other senior officials visited the spot in the Raghavendra Nagar area.

The woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Beeramguda. She said she and her children ate curd and rice on Thursday night.

Police were investigating if it was a case of food poisoning or if the woman poisoned the kids and attempted suicide due to family problems.

In another incident in the Sangareddy district, two migrant workers were found dead in an agriculture well.

The incident occurred in Paidigummal village in Kohir mandal of the district. Police found the bodies of Baidyanath Bhat (Uttar Pradesh) and Hari Singh (Odisha) in a well in a real estate venture

The workers had come to the venture for work and had been missing since March 10. A missing complaint was lodged with Kohir Police Station on March 13.

Police retrieved the bodies of the workers from the well and shifted them to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation to find out if it was an accident or if there was any foul play.

The police were questioning a few people at the venture as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)