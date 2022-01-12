Multilingual actress Reba Monica John has married her boyfriend Joemon Joseph on Sunday, 9 January. The Christian wedding was held at a church in Bengaluru.

The marriage was restricted to limited guests and only close friends and relatives attended the event. While the bride wore a white gown, the groom sported a stylish black blazer.

In Relationship for 3 Years

Reba had announced last year about being in a relationship with him. She had shared pictures of him proposing his love to her. Every now and then, she used to post their pictures, indicating that they were in love.

"The day I got married to the love of my life @reba_john ❤️I still can't believe that we're through some of the most important days of our lives. It still feels like a dream, which I wish never ended. After over 3 and a half years of togetherness, having been through a roller coaster of a ride, we decided to become man and wife.

I couldn't have asked for a more beautiful partner and I promise to do everything in my power to keep you happy, until death do us part. I love you. #christianwedding #love #forevergrateful #soulmate #officiallymrandmrs #nowandalways #bettertogether ❣️," Joseph wrote on his Instagram after the wedding.

Joemon Joseph is settled in Dubai and it has to be seen whether Reba quits her career in order to be with her hubby.

Reba Monica John's Career

Model-turned-actress Reba Monica John entered film industry with the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed Jacobinte Swargarajyam. Thereafter, she worked in a few movies, but Vijay's Tamil movie Bigil earned her a lot of fame.

Malayalam psychological thriller film Forensic and Kannada film Rathnan Prapancha are her other notable movies.