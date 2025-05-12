Last week, Rohit Sharma shocked cricket fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Today, on May 12, 2025, ace cricketer Virat Kohli followed in Rohit's footsteps by also announcing his retirement from the format, just over a month before India tours England.

Since Rohit's announcement, speculation had been rife that Kohli might soon step away from Test cricket too. Reports suggested that he had already informed the BCCI of his decision prior to making it public.

Considering Kohli's impressive game and fitness, many believe that 37 is still too early for him to retire. During his illustrious Test career, Virat scored 9,230 runs in 113 matches at an average of 46.8, finishing as India's fourth-highest run-scorer behind legends Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

'Deeply personal about playing in whites': Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket month before England tour

Sharing his official statement on Instagram, Virat wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

Netizens expressed deep disappointment over Kohli's retirement, with many lamenting that Test cricket is losing its key stars and questioning the format's future.

What's Next After Kohli's Exit?

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests, India's experience level takes a significant hit ahead of the England tour. The Sydney Test against Australia is expected to be Kohli's final match in the format. For the upcoming series, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the most capped player in the squad, which is expected to be announced next week.

Having already stepped away from T20I and now from Tests, Virat Kohli's sole focus remains on ODI cricket, a format where he continues to dominate as one of the greatest of all time.

India's Upcoming Test Series vs England (2025)

1st Test: June 20–24 – Headingley

2nd Test: July 2–6 – Edgbaston

3rd Test: July 10–14 – Lord's

4th Test: July 23–27 – Emirates Old Trafford

5th Test: July 31–August 4 – The Kia Oval

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain, ushering in a new era for Indian cricket.