Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that India and Pakistan had come to an understanding regarding a ceasefire agreement. However, mere hours after the announcement, multiple explosions and sirens were reported in various parts of India. According to official reports, India's defence system successfully neutralised several Pakistani drones attempting to breach Indian airspace.

Amid the escalating tensions, several Pakistani actors took to social media urging for peace while simultaneously defending their country's stance. Among them was Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra Hocane wrote, "Finally, the world can see that Pakistan has & will always stand for peace. However, if we are pushed into a war, our bravery & determination is unmatched. Our soldiers protected us with integrity, valour & grace, and our nation's resolve was unified & exemplary."

She added, "Nothing & no one that attempts to challenge Pakistan's sovereignty will be spared — make no mistake! Here's to working towards peace & kindness yet again... Our forces are the wind beneath our wings, and soar, we shall! Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Forces Paindabad."

Her post, however, sparked immediate and intense backlash online. Netizens accused her of hypocrisy and spreading misinformation.

One user wrote,"Stopping a war after initiating it isn't something to glorify. Facts matter more than emotions. It's better to look at history through a neutral lens, 1947, 1965, 1971, and Kargil included."

Another harshly commented,"Jhoote maar ke bhagaya hai tumhe, ab bhi tumhari jhooth bolne ki bimari nahi jaati." ( "You were chased away with shoes, yet your habit of lying still hasn't gone away.")

A third user said, "You disgusting lady. Aren't you ashamed of yourself? If you're so proud of your Bhikharistan country, why do you come to India to beg for work? Shame on you. Glad people like you are banned from working here."

Amid the online storm, actor Harshvardhan Rane, who played the male lead opposite Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam, distanced himself from her. He reportedly stated that he would not be a part of the film's sequel if Mawra were to return to the cast.