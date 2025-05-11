Bollywood actors enjoy massive fan followings; many fans idolize them to the extent of risking their lives just to get a photo or glimpse, often breaking security protocols. In India, celebrities are almost worshipped. However, during the ongoing intense India-Pakistan conflict, where Indian defence systems are fiercely countering terrorism and neutralizing Pakistani drones before they touch Indian soil, only a handful of celebrities took to social media to praise the bravery and strength of the Indian armed forces.

While a few lauded the efforts of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, the majority, including Bollywood's three Khans, remained silent and refrained from acknowledging the military's efforts.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to cease all military actions—on land, air, and sea—with immediate effect. Shortly after Trump shared the news on his social media platform, Salman Khan, who had remained silent until then, posted his first tweet: "Thank God for the ceasefire...." However, he deleted it soon after Pakistan violated the agreement and launched drone attacks on several Indian states. The Indian Air Force responded swiftly and decisively, neutralising the threat.

Netizens harshly criticized Salman Khan for his silence on 'Operation Sindoor', India's ongoing counter-terrorism operation, and accused him of only speaking up when the situation appeared peaceful.

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan — their fan following is next level, especially SRK across nations. One small video calling out Pakistan would’ve been enough. but guess he’s too scared to lose fans. Lol, for them, fans > country now. — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) May 10, 2025

A tweet read, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?"

Salman Khan.

He was silent since 2-3 days, tweeted right after the ceasefire agreement.

Remember him.

Never ever watch his films now onwards if you're a true indian. — Kanika. (@Ishu2400) May 10, 2025

SALMAN KHAN ....PAK PREMI.



And Fool Hindus in every decade by doing films. pic.twitter.com/dbaVSLnGIZ — BigScreen (@BigScreenTicket) May 11, 2025

A person wrote, "You didn't say anything about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

One thing I will never forget is how Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir fucking Khan stayed silent through during this war. They have quite the fan following among Pakistan and Arab nations. It's truly appalling and I hope none of you ever watch their movies again. Never forget! — gonegirl? (@wiinxclub5) May 10, 2025

Many netizens called out Salman Khan, labelling him "anti-national" and a "gaddar" (traitor).

Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, during a serene afternoon in Pahalgam, as people were enjoying the scenic beauty and creating memories, a devastating terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, targeting terror camps deep within Pakistan. Since then, both nations have engaged in intense cross-border hostilities, including drone and missile strikes. The Indian defence system has successfully intercepted and neutralised multiple Pakistani missiles, preventing major destruction across nearly 15 Indian cities.

While Salman Khan did not post anything acknowledging Operation Sindoor or the armed forces' efforts, he did tweet about the horrific Pahalgam attack. His silence on the military operation, however, has drawn sharp criticism from the public.