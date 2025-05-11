'Thank God for Ceasefire': Salman Khan Tweets on India-Pak Peace, deletes post after backlash over silence on Op Sindoor
'Thank God for Ceasefire': Salman Khan Tweets on India-Pak Peace, deletes post after backlash over silence on Op SindoorInstagram

Bollywood actors enjoy massive fan followings; many fans idolize them to the extent of risking their lives just to get a photo or glimpse, often breaking security protocols. In India, celebrities are almost worshipped. However, during the ongoing intense India-Pakistan conflict, where Indian defence systems are fiercely countering terrorism and neutralizing Pakistani drones before they touch Indian soil, only a handful of celebrities took to social media to praise the bravery and strength of the Indian armed forces.

While a few lauded the efforts of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, the majority, including Bollywood's three Khans, remained silent and refrained from acknowledging the military's efforts.

India-Pakistan conflict: Donald Trump says 'full and immediate' ceasefire agreed
India-Pakistan conflict: Donald Trump says 'full and immediate' ceasefire agreedtwitter

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to cease all military actions—on land, air, and sea—with immediate effect. Shortly after Trump shared the news on his social media platform, Salman Khan, who had remained silent until then, posted his first tweet: "Thank God for the ceasefire...." However, he deleted it soon after Pakistan violated the agreement and launched drone attacks on several Indian states. The Indian Air Force responded swiftly and decisively, neutralising the threat.

U.S. President Donald Trump Announces 'Full and Immediate Ceasefire' Agreement Between India and Pakistan
U.S. President Donald Trump Announces 'Full and Immediate Ceasefire' Agreement Between India and PakistanIBT

Netizens harshly criticized Salman Khan for his silence on 'Operation Sindoor', India's ongoing counter-terrorism operation, and accused him of only speaking up when the situation appeared peaceful.

A tweet read, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?"

A person wrote, "You didn't say anything about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

Many netizens called out Salman Khan, labelling him "anti-national" and a "gaddar" (traitor).

'Thank God for Ceasefire': Salman Khan Tweets on India-Pak Peace, deletes post after backlash over silence on Op Sindoor
'Thank God for Ceasefire': Salman Khan Tweets on India-Pak Peace, deletes post after backlash over silence on Op SindoorInstagram

Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, during a serene afternoon in Pahalgam, as people were enjoying the scenic beauty and creating memories, a devastating terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, targeting terror camps deep within Pakistan. Since then, both nations have engaged in intense cross-border hostilities, including drone and missile strikes. The Indian defence system has successfully intercepted and neutralised multiple Pakistani missiles, preventing major destruction across nearly 15 Indian cities.

While Salman Khan did not post anything acknowledging Operation Sindoor or the armed forces' efforts, he did tweet about the horrific Pahalgam attack. His silence on the military operation, however, has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

Also Read