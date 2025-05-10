'Shameless': Netizens slam makers for announcing Operation Sindoor amid India-Pakistan tensions; director apologises

India is once again grappling with the horrors of terrorism following a gruesome attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. The incident occurred while civilians peacefully enjoyed time with their families, creating cherished memories.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan. Since then, both India and Pakistan have engaged in cross-border hostilities involving drone and missile strikes. The Indian defence system has successfully neutralised multiple missiles fired by Pakistan, preventing destruction in nearly 15 cities. While India remains on high alert, Jammu has borne the brunt of Pakistan's missile assaults.

Indian forces continue to intercept and destroy missiles before they can reach the ground.

Amid these rising tensions, filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari announced a new film titled Operation Sindoor. The poster for the film was shared widely across paparazzi pages. The poster of the film shows a female soldier in uniform with her back turned, holding a rifle and applying sindoor to her hair.

The backdrop features tanks, barbed wire, and fighter jets, evoking themes of courage, sacrifice, and nationalism. The title Operation Sindoor is prominently displayed, with the second "O" in "Sindoor". The phrase Bharat Mata Ki Jai, rendered in tricolour, reinforces the spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, who are risking their lives to protect civilians.

The film is a joint production by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer.

However, the director has faced heavy criticism for the timing of the announcement, with many accusing him of opportunism amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Social media users slam the director for milking the ongoing war for his monetary gain.

A user wrote, "Stop embarrassing yourself and your country."

"Milking an ongoing war, with an AI-generated poster. This is as dystopian as it gets," read a comment.

"Shame on you and all of Bollywood for making everything a capitalist opportunity! Operation Sindoor has not even been completed, and you're out here trying to take advantage of the worrying situation. Praying for karma to teach you a good lesson," commented a person.

Director Uttam Maheshwari reacts

In response to the backlash, Uttam Maheshwari issued an apology on Instagram Stories, stating that his intention was not to seek fame or profit from the situation.

"My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces," he wrote. "The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light."

"This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret (folded hands emoji). This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally," Uttam added.

In his note, he thanked PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces. "Thanks to our army and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who make us proud by working day and night for the country with the motto of Always Nation First. Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs, as well as the Bravo warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" concluded his note.

The cast of Operation Sindoor is yet to be announced. The film, expected to offer a gripping and emotional narrative, will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari.