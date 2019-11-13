After leaked private pictures and videos of Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada broke the internet, another model, Samra Chaudhry's inappropriate photos and videos have surfaced on social media.

The model, who has worked in several Pakistani commercials, has been trending on social media soon after her pictures and videos went viral. According to reports, as many as four private videos of Samra is out online, which show her dancing without clothes.

Samra Chaudhry's private videos leaked

In one video, she is even seen getting intimate with a masked man. As Samra is not a very popular name in the showbiz industry, it is also being said that it could be a publicity stunt to gain instant fame. A few days ago, Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah was also in news for similar reasons.

Hareem Shah's alleged scandal

A video had triggered a storm on social media that showed a girl, who looks similar to Hareem, pleasuring herself. Many believed that the girl in the clip is Hareem, but several others expressed doubts. Noticing the viral video, Hareem herself took to Twitter and claimed that it is a fake video posted to defame her.

In a tweet, Hareem stated that someone posted the alleged fake video to malign her image as she threatened to "expose characterless politicians".

"I had talked about exposing characterless politicians in my last tweet, today somebody leaked a "fake" video to defame me. They are scared. They want to silence me. Yeh dar acha laga mjhy [sic]," she tweeted.

Nonetheless, the series of such nude pictures and videos relating to Pakistani artists have become the talk of the town. People on social media have been showing concern over the privacy of these celebs, and at the same time expressing doubts if these are being done intentionally.

It was Rabi Pirzada's private pictures and videos that had created the maximum uproar. The popular singer even left the showbiz industry after the incident. While several shamed the lady, many others stood in support of her.