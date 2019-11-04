On November 1, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada's nude videos and pictures were leaked online a day after she criticised Pakistani Army spokesperson (DGISPR) Asif Ghafoor on October 31, over the latter's objection to an item song of the Pakistan Army sponsored movie called Kaaf Kangana featuring Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer on October 31. Soon her videos became viral on social media which were being widely circulated through WhatsApp. Following the unfortunate leaks, Rabi has now announced on Monday (November 40 that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry.

"I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour," Rabi Pirzada wrote on Twitter. She even changed her profile picture having a black background with a note written on it that reads, "I'm sorry being me."

میں رابی پیرذادہ شوبز سے کنارہ کشی اختیار کرتی ہوں ۔ اللہ تعالیٰ میرے گناہوں کو معاف کرے۔ اور میرے حق میں لوگوں کا دل نرم کرے۔



وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء#SaveaSoul — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 4, 2019

After her private videos and pictures were leaked online, Rabi had registered a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency against the breach of her privacy. In her complaint, the singer said that she had sold her phone to a shop and her personal data was apparently leaked from that phone. She further added that she has also filed a complaint against the said shop.

Apart from several people criticising the leaks, Dutch-Pakistani political activist Fauzia Iliyas also stood by Rabi and posted some of her own nude pictures on Twitter in solidarity of the Pakistani singer.

There's nothing to be ashamed on your body.I don't understand why always more & more women get bullied just because of their body. Rabi Pirzada done nothing wrong. Its her life. It's her choice. Shame on those whose cursing her. #IAmRabiPirzada#Nobodyshame#WestandwithRabi pic.twitter.com/kRuwpTy7oY — Fauzia Ilyas (@FauziaGilani) November 2, 2019

Rabi had been in the news for launching a scathing attack on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi over abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Recently, she had threatened Modi by posting a photo of herself on Twitter donning a suicide jacket.

Last month, Pirzada had posted a 15-second clip on Twitter posing with a few snakes and alligators and threatened to unleash the reptiles on PM Modi for what he was doing to Kashmir.