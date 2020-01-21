West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government on Tuesday (January 21) announced that a resolution against the amended citizenship law will be brought in the state Assembly on January 27.

"The resolution will be brought at 11 am on January 27," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told media persons here. Chatterjee appealed to the Left Front and Congress legislators to back the resolution.

The minister said he has already spoken to Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and would also discuss the matter with Left Front legislative party leader Sujon Chakraborty.

Chief Minister Banerjee said a day back that her government will pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act within three to four days.

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress have been at the forefront of the widespread protests against the legislation in the state, which also saw violence and vandalism after the law was passed last month.

The Left and the Congress, which have also hit the streets against the Act, ridiculed the Trinamool several times over the past few days for not bringing any resolution against the CAA.

CAA against equality

Meanwhile, Kerala became the first state in the country to move the Supreme Court against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The suit - which comes amid a nationwide uproar against CAA - seeks to declare the law as unconstitutional. It has been filed under Article 131 of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court is already hearing over 60 petitions against the law.

Among the others who have already approached the apex court on this includes the Indian Union Muslim League - the second biggest party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala and also Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

