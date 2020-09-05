The wait is finally over, as Premam director Alphonse Puthren has announced his new movie after a hiatus of five years. In his recent Facebook post, Alphonse revealed that his new movie is 'Paattu' which will feature none other than Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The filmmaker added that he will be also composing the music for this upcoming movie.

Mollywood audiences in ecstasy

After this success of Premam, audiences were eagerly waiting for a movie from Alphonse Puthren. However, Puthren did not direct any films in the past five years. In 2017, Alphonse Puthren had revealed that his third directorial, after Neram and Premam will be a Tamil movie. As the project did not materialize, Alphonse has finally announced a Malayalam movie.

"My next feature film's name is Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the Hero of the feature. Produced by UGM Entertainments (Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony). This time I'll be doing music too. It will be in the Malayalam language. Will update rest of the Crew and Cast members while the feature film progresses," wrote Puthren on his Facebook page.

Expectations going sky high

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the finest performers in Mollywood now, and he has proved his mettle several times through movies like Trance, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Maheshinte Prathikaram. Expectations surrounding Paattu have already gone sky-high as this movie marks the union of a talented filmmaker and an impeccable actor.

While making Premam, Alphonse Puthren did not even bother to release the trailer of the film, and audiences who entered the movie hall were amused with the surprise packages offered by the filmmaker. In all probabilities, Alphonse will follow a similar pattern with Pattu too, and until the release of the flick, audiences and industry personals will be having no idea about the content that the film is dealing with.