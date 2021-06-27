After getting appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a 100 percent target in vaccinating everyone above 18 years of age in Weyhan village, the Block Medical Officer Bandipora Dr. Masarat Iqbal said that it was the result of the teamwork.

"Mentioning of our achievement by Prime Minister himself will encourage all health workers engaged in vaccination drive," Dr. Iqbal told International Business Times. He said that health warriors would double their efforts to achieve a target of 100 percent vaccination in the whole district to control the deadly virus.

PM mentions Weyan village for achieving a milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the name of Weyan village of district Bandipora of Kashmir for achieving the milestone of 100 percent vaccination of those above the age of 18 years in today's episode of 'Mann ki Baat'. The Prime Minister appreciated the health workers of the district and complimented them for achieving the 100% target.

"There's district Bandipora in Kashmir...in this district, people of village Weyan together set themselves a target of 100% vaccines…and also achieved it. Today, in this village in Kashmir, all persons above the age of 18 have taken the vaccine", the Prime Minister said.

Pertinently, village Weyan of Bandipora district became the first village of the country to record 100% inoculation of all people over 18 years of age for Covid-19.

Medical staff approaches people directly

BMO Bandipora said that instead of waiting for the people to get themselves vaccinated, the health staff has decided to reach to all residents to remove the hesitancy. "As part of our reach-out programme, we first vaccinated Sarpanch and other members of the Panchayats to remove hesitancy among people," Dr. Iqbal said and exuded confidence that very soon Bandipora will be the first district in the country to get 100 percent vaccination to all above the age group of 18 years.

Vaccination team was also attacked in the same district

Despite getting an encouraging response from the residents, members of the family allegedly attacked a medical team on June 18.

Video of this incident had gone viral on social media in which a girl is seen pelting stones on a mobile vaccine team of the health department. Employees of the health department were asking the girl not to throw stones at them. Two persons were later arrested by the police after BMO lodged a written complaint.