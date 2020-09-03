Director VA Shrikumar has announced his next movie titled 'Mission Konkan'. The movie is Shrikumar's second directorial; the first one being 'Odiyan' which had Mohanlal in the lead role. Shrikumar himself announced details of his new movie on his Facebook page.

VA Shrikumar's Bollywood debut

According to a press release shared on his Facebook page, Shrikumar revealed that this movie will mark his Bollywood debut. Even though this film will be primarily made in Hindi, it will also have its simultaneous release in other Indian languages too.

The press release suggested that this upcoming movie will be based on the bravery of Mappila Khalasis, and their patriotism to protect the nation. TD Ramakrishnan who has previously penned books that include Francis Ittikkora and Mama Africa is writing the script for this film.

Mission Konkan: A film that will be made in International standards

VA Shrikumar revealed that this movie will be made with a mammoth budget, and several Hollywood technicians will be there in the production team. The shooting of the movie is expected to begin in December, and the major locations will be Ratnagiri, Delhi, Goa, Beypur, Kozhikode, and Palakkad.

Shrikumar also added that this film will have several big names from Bollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood in the lead characters. An official announcement regarding the movie's complete cast and crew will be made in the coming days. Mission Konkan will be bankrolled by Shrikumar Menon himself in the banner of Earth and Air Films.