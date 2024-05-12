Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya recently surprised his fans by starring in a web series Dhootha. This spooky series directed by Vikram Kumar got lots of love on Prime Video for its great story and technical stuff. Following suit, Rana Daggubati appeared in the crime drama series Rana Naidu alongside his uncle Venkatesh. Although criticized by some, it found a good audience on Netflix. Now, Ram Pothineni is gearing up to make his debut on OTT platforms.

Ram, a popular Tollywood hero, is seeking a major breakthrough in his career. His recent film Skanda didn't fare well, so he's banking on his next Double iSmart. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this film is currently in production. However, there's a buzz in the industry about his venture into web series.

Reports from Mumbai media suggest that a prominent Telugu director will helm Ram's Netflix series, with an official announcement expected soon. This news has piqued the interest of fans and industry insiders alike, eager to see Ram's digital debut.

Meanwhile, excitement is brewing for Double iSmart, slated as one of 2024's most anticipated films. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, known for his action-packed films, it promises a thrilling experience. The sequel to iSmart Shankar, it stars Ram alongside Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Kavya Thapar is rumored to play the female lead, though official confirmation is pending.

Produced under Puri Connects, Double iSmart is set to be a high-octane thriller with stunning cinematography and music by Gianni Giannelli, Shyam, and Mani Sharma, respectively. With plans for a Pan-Indian release, spanning Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, it aims to captivate audiences nationwide.