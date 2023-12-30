Just like every year, 2023 also had a bunch of really good shows on OTT streaming platforms that we absolutely loved. There were thrilling ones that kept us on the edge and engaging stories that held our attention. As we wrap up this year and get ready for the new one, let's take a moment to appreciate the awesome TV series that appeared on OTT all over India. We've picked out five fantastic web series from the South this year—two from Telugu, two from Tamil, and one from Malayalam. Here's the list

1. Dhootha

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhootha is a Telugu series, marking Naga Chaitanya's debut on OTT platforms. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, who previously worked on movies like Manam and Thank You with Naga Chaitanya, this series follows Saagar, a journalist life story. Saagar discovers a newspaper that foretells events in his life. The show received good reviews and is getting ready for a second season.

2. Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a Tamil comedy-drama created by Reshma Ghatala and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman. It narrates the journey of three women— a grandmother, her daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter— navigating understanding and change. The show received praise from viewers.

3. Kerala Crime Files

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

It is a Malayalam crime drama directed by Ahammed Khabeer. The plot revolves around two police officers in Ernakulam North station racing against time to catch a killer. Starring Aju Varghese and Lal, it's the first web series from the Malayalam film industry that met expectations.

4. Kumari Srimathi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kumari Srimathi is a Telugu drama directed by Gomtesh Upadhye and. It portrays Srimathi's(Nithya Menon) struggles—working at a restaurant yet aspiring to start her own business and reclaim her family's property. Nithya Menen makes her OTT debut in the lead role. The show resonated well with family audiences.

5. The Village

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This Tamil horror thriller features Arya and revolves around Dr. Gautham Subramanian and his family encountering mysterious events in a deserted village.

6. Masterpeace

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Masterpeace is a Malayalam drama series portraying the unconventional life of Binoy and Ria, as they navigate their unique family structure. The show features a diverse cast including Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, and more. Throughout its five episodes, the series received a mixed response from viewers.

7.Modern Love Chennai

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love Chennai is a Tamil romantic series that presents six different love stories set in Chennai. Inspired by the American show Modern Love, this Indian adaptation stars an ensemble cast including Ashok Selvan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ritu Varma, and others. The series, directed by six different directors and produced by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, received widespread praise from both viewers and critics.