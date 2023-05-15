Actor Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are two powerhouses of talent who made an amazing blockbuster film called iSmart Shankar almost four years ago. Post that, Ram bagged two flops with Red and The Warrior and it is high time for him to bag a hit at the box office.

As for director Puri Jagannadh, he is still suffering from the losses that occurred with Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. Though he had huge hopes for the pan India release, fans kicked it out of the ground for being worse.

Now, the duo is back to work together and have joined hands for the sequel of the same film and they are calling it Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO. The film will hit the screens on March 8 2024.

The makers promised fans that the film is going to have double mass and entertainment this time. Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger story and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards.

The title poster of Double iSmart shows Trishools with blood marks on them and the poster gives us hints about the backdrop of the second franchise of iSmart Shankar.

Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The other cast and technical crew of the movie will be announced later.

On the other hand, Ram Pothineni is awaiting the release of his next film which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film has Sreeleela as the leading lady and is slated for release on Dasara. Fans of Ram are pretty much excited about this film as it is going to be a pakka mass entertainer undoubtedly.