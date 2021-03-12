Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has sent the social media into a tizzy. Even after several days of the interview, the memes, theories, discussions refuse to die down. And even before the noise of the first interview could settle down, Oprah is back with another one. And this time, it would be none other than Priyanka Chopra sitting in front of Winfrey.

Oprah and Priyanka Chopra Jonas would talk about her lately released memoir, 'Unfinished'. Super Soul hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN would premiere March 20th on discovery+. The tete-a-tete between the two well known faces would revolve around Priyanka Chopra Jonas' journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, "Unfinished."

Priyanka Chopra's magazine has been creating quite a buzz in the Indian and the international market. From racism, going under the knife, casting couch, work ethics, films to personal bonds and equations; Priyanka has opened up about all the facets of her life in the book.

The interview with India's Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'. Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and several renowned faces.

The talk show would have thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors, prominent industry luminaries as the guests on the show. Apart from PeeCee, we would also get to see, Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines on the show.