Priyanka Chopra is not new to controversies. For all the reasons right and wrong, the diva keeps grabbing headlines. And something similar happened in 2017 when she shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka was accused of 'exposing her legs' and massively trolled on social media. The moral police lashed out at actress for being disrespectful towards the PM. And now, in her book Unfinished, Priyanka has opened up about the whole leg controversy.

In 2017, while Priyanka was in Berlin to promote her show – Quantico, PM Modi also happened to be there. Modi had gone to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Priyanka wore a beautiful knee-length dress and sat cross-legged in front of Modi. This didn't go down well with many. She became a subject of massive trolling on social media. PeeCee was also given several tags. Priyanka has opened up about the controversy in her book.

Priyanka has revealed that she happened to be in the same hotel as PM Modi in Berlin and thus reached out to him for a brief rendezvous. "The prime minister and I happened to be staying at the same hotel, and I contacted his office to request an audience with him."

Priyanka reveals she was angry and confused with the whole controversy around it. She has written in her book, "My response to the anger was to take a picture of my mom and me out at dinner that night in our short skirts and with our legs crossed, and post it online with the caption 'it runs in the family'. But all joking aside, I felt that I had presented myself respectfully."

In the book, Priyanka Chopra has also opened up about undergoing nose surgery, being asked to undergo the knife and a lot more in her book. Her autobiography – Unfinished – has already been grabbing eyeballs.