Ever since Priyanka Chopra's autobiography is out, it has been making quite some buzz. The global icon and our desi girl has titled her book – Unfinished. From personal equations to professional ride, Priyanka has touched all aspects of her life in the book. From the director who wanted her to undergo surgeries and 'fix her up' to accepting how and why she underwent nose surgery -- Priyanka has made quite a revelation in her book.

Priyanka Chopra's look had started to appear drastically different once she won the Miss World title. It didn't take people too long to see she had undergone a nose surgery. And soon, she was given the title of Plastic Chopra. Opening up about the incident in her book, Peecee has accepted that she did undergo nose surgery. She revealed to People magazine that she had 'polyp' in her nasal cavity and had trouble breathing. And when she went to get that corrected the doctor shaved off the bridge of her nose and it collapsed.

"When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore. I felt devastated and hopeless. Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow," said Priyanka.

Talking about why she never spoke about it, Mrs Chopra Jonas revealed that just because she is an entertainer doesn't mean everything about her life has to be a public knowledge. She added that she chose what to share and when to share it.

Well, nose surgery or no nose surgery, we have always loved Priyanka Chopra.