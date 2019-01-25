It seems there is still a long way to go for Kapil Sharma when it comes to audience accepting him back with equal warmth and affection. After crashing the TRP charts in its first week, The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped back once again in the TRP ratings.

While in the previous week the Kapil Sharma Show had garnered 9.21 million impressions, this week the show has lost out on a massive number and has landed at 8.1 million impressions as per the BARC audience rating report.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has topped the charts once again with 9.7 million impressions. Naagin 3 has bounced back and replaced Kapil's show for the second spot with 8.8 million impressions.

We had recently reported how the comedian had landed himself in trouble again by drifting away from the script and making unsavoury comments on a woman in the show. It was reported that Kapil went a bit too far in complementing the woman and ended up saying, "Agar papa saath mein nahi aaye hote, to main aur baatein karta." Not just that, Kapil had also received massive backlash from all corners for objectifying women on his show and passing sexist jokes more often than not.

Calling Sunny Leone 'Italian pasta', Yami 'Yummy Gautam', and other female celebrities by objectifying them had upset many of its viewers. While on one hand, we have the ongoing #MeToo movement gaining momentum and shaking up men to not take women for granted, Kapil's cheap sexism and objectification of women in the name of humour was a giant step backwards.

Kapil's constant jokes on calling his marriage to Ginni a 'PR stunt' had also not gone down too well many of the viewers and audience. We wonder if this is indeed the reason for the show to have dipped in the TRP charts.